Slaven Bilic Rules Out Patrice Evra Deal For West Ham
Evra's agent has conceded that the 35-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is frustrated at a lack of consistent football.
Slaven Bilic has ruled out any West Ham approach for Patrice Evra but has admitted his admiration for Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.
Evra's agent has conceded that the 35-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is frustrated at a lack of consistent football under Massimiliano Allegri this season.
The former Manchester United full-back has been linked with a return to the Premier League but Bilic has denied any interest from London Stadium.
"We are the club linked with the most players in Europe," he told a news conference. "Every player who is available, there's always West Ham.
"But 95 per cent of that is not true. Definitely not true with Evra. Okay, he's a great player, but in that position we're well covered."