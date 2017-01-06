Slaven Bilic Believes Manchester City Lack Confidence Under Pep Guardiola

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic believes Manchester City are struggling for confidence because of Pep Guardiola's tactics.

City are fourth in the Premier League but have been in scratchy form, including suffering a 1-0 loss to Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

Bilic, whose team face City in the FA Cup on Friday, feels recent losses – including a three-match winless run to start December – have had an impact.

"After you have three or four wins on the trot then the opponent may be pressing you but you are not scared," he told UK newspapers.

"OK, you can occasionally lose the ball but you don't care. At the end of the day, it's the plan.

"But after you make some mistakes and it ends in defeat then you think twice about it. You try it again but you are not that confident any more. It's like a chain."