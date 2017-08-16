Sigurdsson Finalizes Move From Swansea To Everton

OMNISPORT



Everton have completed the signing of Gyfli Sigurdsson, who has signed a five-year deal at the club after leaving Swansea City for a reported fee of $58million.

The 27-year-old hit nine Premier League goals for Swansea last season, contributing 13 assists to keep his side in the top-flight.

But Sigurdsson has not featured for Swansea since pulling out of a pre-season tour to the United States, with Ronald Koeman having made the attacker one of his top transfer targets as he bids to take Everton into the Champions League.

And, following weeks of negotiations, Sigurdsson has joined Wayne Rooney, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Sandro Ramirez and Cuco Martina in moving to Goodison Park.