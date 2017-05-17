Sergio Aguero The Main Man For Pep Guardiola As Manchester City Shine

Sergio Aguero drew rich plaudits from manager Pep Guardiola after he inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win over West Brom.

Argentina star Aguero was unable to add to his 31-goal haul this season but was instrumental in a slick first-half display as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne breached the visitors.

Guardiola has regularly asked Aguero to improve his all-round contribution to the City cause this season and the top scorer lost his first-team place to Jesus earlier this year.

The forward duo started together for only the second time and Aguero's link-up play illuminated the opening period, most notably when a deft backheel played in De Bruyne to set up Jesus' opener.

Guardiola singles out Kompany and Aguero for their good performances tonight. "Both played very amazing." — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) May 16, 2017

He played a one-two with Yaya Toure for the midfielder to put the result beyond doubt in the 57th minute before Hal Robson-Kanu netted a late consolation

"Gabriel was amazing but I thought the key player in front was Sergio," said Guardiola on Sky Sports.

"He did not score but he made two or three assists. He played… wow, like for a long time I didn't see."