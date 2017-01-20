Sergio Aguero Still In Pep Guardiola's Plans At Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is still part of Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City, amid talk the striker may be allowed to leave the club.

Gabriel Jesus' arrival has added a smattering of question marks to the future of Sergio Aguero – City's leading marksman who has experienced patchy form of late and previously unforeseen disciplinary problems under Guardiola.

The Argentina star has also failed to make an impression against the main title contenders this term as his team-mates languish 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Guardiola dined with Aguero and his agent Hernan Reguera in a Manchester city centre restaurant on Thursday night, but the City boss insisted there was nothing too taxing on the agenda.

"We didn't speak about the contract. He is already on a long contract," he added.

"He has a lot of money – he wanted to invite his agent to have dinner. That is what it is."