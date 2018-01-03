Sergio Aguero Hopes To Remain At Manchester City Until 2020

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero hopes to remain with the Premier League leaders until 2020, but said his future was in the club's hands.

The Argentina international is said to be contracted at the Etihad Stadium until mid-2020, yet the star is consistently linked with a move away from City.

Aguero, who has scored 13 goals in 17 Premier League games this season, said he had no issues with manager Pep Guardiola, but again cast some doubt over his future.

"I have until 2020, I think," he said after Tuesday's 3-1 win over Watford.

"The truth is I hope to see out my contract and I'll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that we will see what happens.

"Obviously my plan is not to change clubs. As always, as I said before, the club has the last word, they're the only ones who decide, because obviously the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I'll respect whatever they tell me.

"Everything's fine [with Guardiola]."

Only Harry Kane (18), Mohamed Salah (17) and Raheem Sterling (14) have scored more goals than Aguero (13) in the Premier League this season.

City are 15 points clear atop the table after winning 20 and drawing two of their 22 matches.