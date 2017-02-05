Sergio Aguero Fails to Guarantee Manchester City Future

OMNISPORT

Sergio Aguero has failed to guarantee he will remain at Manchester City beyond the end of the season after being sidelined by manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero was left on the bench for City's 2-1 Premier League victory against Swansea City on Sunday, with recent signing Gabriel Jesus scoring the opening goal and an injury-time winner.

Guardiola has selected Jesus instead of Aguero for three successive games and the Argentine, who has hit 11 Premier League strikes this season, hinted he could move on from City after six goal-laden seasons.

"Sometimes this happens," Aguero told reporters when asked about his current situation. "When you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity.

Siempre, siempre, hay que pelear hasta el final. Vamos City!!//Always, always, fight ´til the very end. C´mon City!! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 5, 2017

"I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we'll see what happens with my future.

"I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we'll see what the club wants to do with me.

"In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course."

Aguero will watch Jesus' progression with interest after the 19-year-old scored his second and third Premier League goals on Sunday.

"He's a great player, he's a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club," said Aguero, who scored the dramatic late goal that earned City their first Premier League title in 2012.

"At the moment I have to watch what he does, to learn, it could be a little bit. I am how I am. I have spent a lot of years in Europe playing the same way."