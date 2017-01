Sergio Aguero Available For Manchester City's Trip To West Ham

Pep Guardiola will be boosted by the return of Sergio Aguero for Manchester City's Premier League visit to West Ham on Wednesday.

The striker missed Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup win at Crystal Palace due to a "small problem" sustained against Tottenham, but Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that Aguero is available for the trip to London Stadium.

"He’s trained with the team. He is ready," Guardiola said in his media conference.

Guardiola will also welcome midfielder Fernandinho back into the squad, the Brazilian having served a four-match ban for his red card against Burnley - his third dismissal in the space of six matches.

"He's so important, we play a lot of games without him. I am happy he's back. He's important for us," Guardiola said.

"The idea is the same with him in the side. He's not aggressive. He's a tough intense player like English football is. He is one of the nicest guys I've met.

"What happened against Chelsea we have talked a lot about.

"What happened after happens many, many times. We accept the ban, don't complain, but he's not aggressive, he's honest."