Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Not For Sale Declares Agent

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman insisted the Lazio midfielder is not for sale at any price, though he refused to deny whether Manchester United have made an offer.

Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Premier League giants United, Manchester City and Juventus linked with the 22-year-old star.

Speculation continues to mount over a possible move to Old Trafford but the Serbia international, who signed a contract until 2022 last April and has already scored three Serie A goals this season, is not leaving Lazio.

"The only person who can act on behalf of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is myself," former Chelsea forward Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb.

"Therefore, what I've read is wrong in more than one way and puts unfair pressure on Lazio as it could disrupt the perfect balance in their dressing room, in what has been a magnificent season for both him and the club.

"Has an offer from United actually arrived? Like I've said a million times already, Milinkovic-Savic is currently not for sale at any price.

"It's absolutely not the moment to talk about transfers."

Milinkovic-Savic and Lazio play host to Torino Monday, with the Rome-based side fifth in the standings and seven points behind leaders Inter.