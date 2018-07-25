Schurrle Joins Fulham On Loan

Andre Schurrle, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has joined Fulham on loan after falling out of favour at Borussia Dortmund.
Bargain, @OfficialFPL. 😮 #FFC #FPL pic.twitter.com/wpAvX3hRhK— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 26, 2018
The winger sat out Dortmund's International Champions Cup win over Manchester City last week, with the club confirming he was not involved after being "excused due to negotiations with another club".
Crystal Palace and AC Milan were also linked with the 27-year-old, who assisted the winning goal for Mario Gotze in the World Cup final four years ago, but it is Fulham - who gained promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season - who have won the race for his signature.
\
"I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect." - @Andre_Schuerrle 😎— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 25, 2018
Hear from the man himself, exclusively on fulhamfctv ▶️ https://t.co/NHyKjAjjFT 🇩🇪 #FANTASTISCH pic.twitter.com/3wUdmLXneQ