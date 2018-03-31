Salah Sinks Palace With Late Liverpool Winner

Mohamed Salah struck a late winner as Jurgen Klopp marked his 100th game in charge of Liverpool with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.

The Egyptian scored his 29th goal of a hugely impressive debut season in England, his 84th-minute finish completing Liverpool's turnaround at Selhurst Park.

Luka Milivojevic converted a13th-minute penalty to give the hosts a half-time lead after Loris Karius' decision to rush out and confront Wilfried Zaha had resulted in a blatant foul on the Palace player.

However, Sadio Mane equalised four minutes after the break to draw Liverpool level, steering home James Milner’s low cross from the left.

The goal was the highlight of an eventful game for the Senegal international, who had a first-half effort chalked off, was booked for diving before the break and then somehow avoided seeing a second yellow card for deliberate handball.

Salah sealed the comeback with a composed finish, controlling the ball neatly before prodding beyond Wayne Hennessey to lift Liverpool up to second in the table.