Roy Hodgson Cannot Guarantee Wilfried Zaha Will Stay At Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is not sure the club can keep hold of sought-after attacker Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.

The in-form Ivory Coast international has hit four Premier League goals to help Palace - unbeaten in seven - climb out of the relegation zone and up to 14th.

Zaha's fine performances have led to the 25-year-old being linked with a host of top sides, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

But while Hodgson will be determined to hold on to the versatile attacker, the former England manager accepted the situation may be out of his control.

Always got to make time for the boys 🐶 pic.twitter.com/48Rg6PAbMS — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 21, 2017

"I don't think as a manager you can ever give guarantees on anything," Hodgson told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against bottom side Swansea City.

"It's a great credit to the club and to Wilf Zaha that if there are rumours circulating of so-called bigger clubs looking at him and maybe making a bid, we should be pleased about that.

"It means he is doing his job, he's helping us get the points we've been getting. I'll look at it that way at the moment. If the day comes when one of those rumours becomes the truth, I'll come to terms with it and deal with it at that moment in time.

"If you ask me do I want Wilf Zaha to stay at the club then I'm like the rest of the Crystal Palace supporters, of course I do."