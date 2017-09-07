Ross Barkley still has a future at Everton despite a turbulent transfer window that almost saw the attacking midfielder leave Goodison Park.

Barkley's current Everton deal expires at the end of the season and a move to Chelsea appeared to be in the offing on deadline day.

Some reports suggest Barkley even turned up for his medical with the Premier League champions, before rejecting a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old denied those claims and insisted he had opted to stay at Everton until he returns to full fitness, hinting at a January exit.

And, once fit, Koeman will have no hesitation in considering restoring the academy graduate to the Everton squad.

"Of course it was a strange last day of the transfer window but I don't think it was only that for Everton but for most of the Premier League clubs," Koeman told a media conference.

"Ross also came to see me last Tuesday and he explained to me why he turned down the chance to go to Chelsea. That is private.

"He was open to making a move to another club and I heard from the board that there was an agreement between Chelsea and Everton.

"But finally the decision was by the player. And that was what happened at that time.

When asked if Barkley's Everton career was over, Koeman added: "No, because he is still an Everton player.

"To the end of this season he has his contract.

"Of course, the player at this time is injured and it will take another two or two-and-a-half months before he is available.

"So I don't need to take that decision now and I can wait and see what will happen. Then we will see what the decision will be at that time."