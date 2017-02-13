Ronaldinho Backs Gabriel Jesus To Replace Lionel Messi As World's Best

Ronaldinho has backed fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus to surpass Barcelona's Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Jesus has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Brazilian champions Palmeiras in January, scoring three goals in his past two matches for Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has already earned six caps for Brazil, netting four goals, and former international and two-time World Player of the Year Ronaldinho believes the teenage forward is the natural successor to Messi.

"Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus," Ronaldinho said via the Mirror.

"Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.

"At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar.

"But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen."

Jesus has the chance to add to his goal tally when City travel to Bournemouth on Monday.