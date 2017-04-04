Romelu Lukaku Eyes Making History At Everton

Romelu Lukaku is aiming to make history with Everton, despite reported interest from other clubs.

The Belgium international has two years remaining on his current contract at Goodison Park and he has been in fine form this term, netting 21 goals to lead the way in the Premier League.

However, it appears unlikely Lukaku will extend his deal with Everton, and former club Chelsea have been linked with a potential move amid speculation regarding Diego Costa's future.

But Lukaku maintains he wants to help the club push on towards the top four - with Ronald Koeman's men in seventh, eight points off fourth-placed Manchester City.

"I want to create history at the club," Lukaku told EA Sports, having been named the Premier League's player of the month for March.

"I want to push for a top four spot and I think we must aim for this. Personally, I just want to improve and become a better player than I am today."

While keen for further progression, Lukaku believes he has improved all areas of his game this season, resulting in his impressive performances.

"I think I've proven that I've improved every part of my game," he said. "I have always been scoring goals and now the quality of goals I am scoring is better.

"I can now create chances to score for myself, and I have scored a free kick this year, too. I have been scoring a lot more headers and my overall finishing has improved a lot.

"My overall play has improved, but I want to give a lot more as I go through my journey in football."