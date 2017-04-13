Romelu Lukaku Can Prove Himself By Rejoining Chelsea Claims Dider Drogba

Romelu Lukaku has a point to prove that could sway him towards swapping Everton for a return to Chelsea, according to Didier Drogba.

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Anderlecht as an 18-year-old in 2011, but he made just 10 Premier League appearances – only one from the start – with loan spells at West Brom and Everton proving more fruitful.

The striker joined the Toffees permanently in July 2014, but has been linked with a return to his former club having reportedly refused a contract extension at Goodison Park.

Lukaku is top of the Premier League scoring charts with 23 goals and Chelsea legend Drogba – who claimed to know what the Belgian's future plans are, but refused to reveal them – is sure he would be a success if he found himself back at Stamford Bridge.

A lot of you tweeting that Romelu Lukaku only turns up against the 'smaller' sides...#MOTD2 #EFC pic.twitter.com/eij90uwXBz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 9, 2017

"If he comes to Chelsea it will be great for the club," Drogba – who this week joined United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising as a player and co-owner – told Sky Sports.

"He knows the house already and I think he wants to prove he can be successful here, he didn't get the chance to do it.

"Chelsea is his club since he was young, so why not?

Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 50.9% of Everton’s 57 league goals this season.



23 goals ⚽️

6 assists 🅰️



Insane contribution. pic.twitter.com/5VVTaIntXd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 9, 2017

"He wants to be the best. He's really working hard to become the best.

"I am always challenging him. When he scores one goal, I expect him to score two. We have a very good relationship.

"I think he's my little brother. He's a really good guy. He's a very good player, but also a great man."

Lukaku was named among the PFA Players' Player of the Year Nominees on Wednesday.