Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti Saddened By Claudio Ranieri Sacking

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti expressed his sadness after countryman and Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri was sensationally sacked by Leicester City.

Just nine months on from guiding Leicester to one of the greatest achievements in professional sport, Ranieri lost his job on Thursday amid a relegation battle.

Ranieri defied the odds and England's elite, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham, to lead Leicester to the summit last season.

However, it was not enough to spare Ranieri the sack, with Leicester just a point above the relegation zone ahead of Monday's visit of Liverpool, though the Premier League titleholders are still in contention to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following their 2-1 first-leg loss at Sevilla on Wednesday.

Like many in the football community, Spalletti paid tribute to Ranieri as he invited the 65-year-old to the Italian capital.

"There is no gratitude towards Ranieri, he was the man who created this team and its chemistry, which has eventually determined the victory of the title last year," Spalletti said following Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat against Villarreal, though Roma still advanced to the last 16 4-1 on aggregate.

"When you win a season in this way, if you are coherent [the club] you accept also the possibility of a relegation," Spalletti added. "Between the two things [title and relegation], the relation is so uneven [title victory being more important] in terms of joy and result.

"So the club should not blame anybody, they stick with what they got and take their own responsibilities. Instead in football things happen in a different way. I say so because I had this experience too.

"I am sorry for Ranieri, considering he lives in our city [Rome], should he want to come and visit us, we would be happy to have him, so that he can teach us his experiences."