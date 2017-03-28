Robert Pires Urges Patience With Paul Pogba at Manchester United Under Jose Mourinho

OMNISPORT

Paul Pogba can thrive at Jose Mourinho's Manchester United if he is given the time to adapt, former France international Robert Pires has said.

Pogba became the world's most expensive player when he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in August and has largely impressed back in the Premier League, striking up a productive relationship with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A hamstring injury saw Pogba miss United's 3-1 win at Middlesbrough prior to the international break, but he is expected to return soon and help the club's challenge for Champions League qualification, with a fourth-place finish and the Europa League both offering a route into UEFA's elite competition.

And Pires, speaking to Sky Sports, hopes the 24-year-old will be afforded the conditions to thrive and justify his transfer fee.

"He had a lot of pressure because some people were talking about his price tag, but you must not forget that Paul Pogba is a young player and in France we say he needs time to adapt," Pires said.

"I think that is very important as the Premier League is very hard, difficult and tough, it is not only for the game, it is every morning in the training sessions.

"I know Paul, I am very confident for him, but I think Man Utd is a good choice for him and if you work with Jose Mourinho you can learn a lot.

"The first season is very difficult, it is like a transition for him as he used to play for Juventus in Italy and so everything is different. You cannot compare France, Italy, Spain, Germany, UK, they are not the same.

"And that is why the time adaption is very important for Paul Pogba and the other players."

United are at home to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.