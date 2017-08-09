Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists they will not sell Riyad Mahrez until a "reasonable" offer is made.

The Algeria international is wanted by Roma but the Serie A side are reported to have seen a second bid in the region of €35million rejected.

Roma sporting director Monchi suggested this week that they would move on to other targets if Leicester continue to rebuff their attempts to sign the winger.

Shakespeare says he wants to keep his best players wherever possible and has made it clear that they will not allow Mahrez to leave unless their demands are met.

"The transfer window can get silly if you let it," he told a news conference ahead of Leicester's Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday. "We don't want to be a selling club. We want to be a buying club, bringing in players.

"That means I don't want to lose our best players. When you have good players, you have to accept interest in your players.

"He [Mahrez] has been focused, he's not giving me any problems. Until we get a bid that is reasonable for us, then he stays here.

"If he stays focused, he’ll be considered for selection."