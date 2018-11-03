Español
Keep beIN on Xfinity
Premier League

Rashford's Late Winner Lifts Manchester United Past Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for Manchester United in a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Bournemouth, cancelling out an opening goal by Callum Wilson.

Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

 

Rashford had already missed a golden opportunity on the rebound when Ashley Young's free-kick hit the crossbar, but he came up trumps for Jose Mourinho's men at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

 

Paul Pogba's left-wing cross was chested down by the England forward, who kept his composure to fire past Asmir Begovic and earn United their first away league win in three attempts.

Anthony Martial earlier levelled for United, scoring for the fourth Premier League game in a row, as Bournemouth's fine start - Callum Wilson scoring an early opener - counted for nothing.

 

 

Premier League Manchester United Marcus Rashford Bournemouth Anthony Martial Callum Wilson
Previous Atletico Madrid Miss Chance To Go Top As Carrillo
Read
Atletico Madrid Miss Chance To Go Top As Carrillo Levels Late For Leganes
Next Real Madrid Still Capable Of 'Winning Everything'
Read
Real Madrid Still Capable Of 'Winning Everything' This Season, Claims Florentino Perez