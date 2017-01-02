Prickly Pep Guardiola Refuses To Discuss Fernandinho Dismissal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivered a series of curt answers in response to questions over another red card for Fernandinho against Burnley.

The Brazilian was sent off just after the half-hour mark of City's 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium on Monday for a two-footed lunge on Johann Gudmundsson.

City coped admirably with their numerical disadvantage, however, and two quickfire goals in the second half from Gael Clichy and substitute Sergio Aguero put them ahead before Ben Mee gave the Clarets hope wih 20 minutes to go.

Fernandinho's dismissal was his third in six outings for City after red cards against Borussia Monchengladbach and Chelsea, but a clearly irked Guardiola was in no mood to discuss the decision of referee Lee Mason, whom he remonstrated with angrily at full-time.

#Repost @regesfernandof with @repostapp ・・・ Boa vitória hoje, agora é descansar e se preparar para o próximo jogo. Good win today, now is time to recovery and getting ready to the next match! A photo posted by Fernandinho (@fernandinho) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

"You are the journalist, you can see and explain it," he told Sky Sports.

When it was put to him that the reporter was not paid to explain it, Guardiola replied: "Me neither. I explain about the games, not the red cards and so on."

Guardiola brought David Silva and Aguero off the bench at half-time, and was asked if it was an error not to start the duo.

"Sure, I did a big mistake, you are right," he said with a hint of sarcasm. "Yes [I corrected it], I am intelligent."