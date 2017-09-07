Premier League Votes To Shorten Summer Transfer Window

GOAL

Premier League clubs have voted to close the next summer transfer window before the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Teams have been plagued with uncertainty this year as they have fought to keep hold of star players, who have invariably become unsettled due to their futures being unknown.

In particular, sagas over Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho - two of the division's star players - dragged on until late in the window.

UEFA president supports plan to close transfer window before season openershttps://t.co/IpSRlTZLTM pic.twitter.com/tbi0A8qjuI — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 6, 2017

Consequently, in a bid to avoid this disruption, teams have elected to shut the next summer transfer window at 17:00 BST on the Thursday before the campaign begins.

The decision, which was not unanimous, will not impact the length of the window, simply meaning that the registration period in England will open earlier than currently.

If other European leagues continue to allow the movement of players until August 31, they will still be able to buy players from the English top flight but will not be able to sell their stars to Premier League clubs.