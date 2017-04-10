Police Open Enquiry to Investigate Everton's Ross Barkley Assault

OMNISPORT

Merseyside Police are making enquiries after CCTV footage emerged appearing to show Everton star Ross Barkley being punched at a bar in Liverpool city centre.

Footage from a security video reportedly shows Barkley, 23, being struck in the face by a man during a night out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Merseyside Police have confirmed they are aware of the footage that has gone viral on social media but say no report of an assault has been made.

A statement read: "Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre.

"No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Attacking midfielder Barkley, who won the most recent of his 22 England caps in November 2015, had played in Everton's 4-2 Premier League victory at home to Leicester City on Sunday.

Everton have been also contacted for comment.