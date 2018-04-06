Pogba Reacts To Pep Claim He Was Offered To City

Paul Pogba reacted to Pep Guardiola's claim Mino Raiola offered him to Manchester City in January in humorous fashion.

Just a day before the Manchester derby, Guardiola made the astonishing claim in his pre-match news conference that Raiola - Pogba's agent - offered the Frenchman to City in January.

Say what? 👂🏾 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Apr 6, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

Pogba has endured a rocky season at Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho's handling of him leading to reports of a rift between the pair.

But Guardiola's assertion came as a shock and will undoubtedly be one of the main talking points ahead of the derby at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, when City can clinch the Premier League title with a win.

The news appears to have taken Pogba by surprise, as evidenced by his reaction on social media, posting a picture of himself cupping his ear with the caption: "Say what?"

Pogba signed for United from Juventus in August 2016 for an £89million fee that was a world record at the time.

Although Guardiola claims to have been offered Pogba, as well as his former United team-mate Henrikh Mkhitarya, by Raiola, he also insisted he said no because the 25-year-old would have been too expensive.

Pogba will be expected to play in midfield for United on Saturday, having returned to Mourinho's starting XI for the 2-0 win over Swansea City.