Pogba Reacts To Pep Claim He Was Offered To City

Reuters

Pogba responds on social media to Guardiola claim that he was offered to Manchester City by his agent in January

 

Paul Pogba reacted to Pep Guardiola's claim Mino Raiola offered him to Manchester City in January in humorous fashion.

Just a day before the Manchester derby, Guardiola made the astonishing claim in his pre-match news conference that Raiola - Pogba's agent - offered the Frenchman to City in January.

 

Pogba has endured a rocky season at Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho's handling of him leading to reports of a rift between the pair.

But Guardiola's assertion came as a shock and will undoubtedly be one of the main talking points ahead of the derby at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, when City can clinch the Premier League title with a win.

The news appears to have taken Pogba by surprise, as evidenced by his reaction on social media, posting a picture of himself cupping his ear with the caption: "Say what?"

Pogba signed for United from Juventus in August 2016 for an £89million fee that was a world record at the time.

Although Guardiola claims to have been offered Pogba, as well as his former United team-mate Henrikh Mkhitarya, by Raiola, he also insisted he said no because the 25-year-old would have been too expensive.

Pogba will be expected to play in midfield for United on Saturday, having returned to Mourinho's starting XI for the 2-0 win over Swansea City. 

