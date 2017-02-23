Phillippe Coutinho Reveals Levels of Freedom Under Jurgen Klopp

OMNISPORT

Philippe Coutinho hailed Jurgen Klopp's management style at Liverpool, revealing he lets players do whatever they want.

The playmaker paid tribute to the Anfield boss after being presented with the Samba Gold award, given to the best Brazilian player in Europe.

Voted for by fans and journalists as well as current and former players, Barcelona forward Neymar finished in second place for the 2016 award, with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro coming in third position.

After Coutinho was presented with the trophy on Wednesday, he thanked Klopp.

ON THIS DAY: In 2008, Fernando Torres became the first Spanish player ever to score a Premier League hat-trick.



Liverpool 3-2 Middlesbrough pic.twitter.com/CMTNQWLRoa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2017

"We work hard as a group and of course Liverpool has great players," Coutinho said to the club's website. "The coach demands a lot from the group.

"Everyone has been playing well this season and has done what the coach has asked for. And in relation to that, the coach lets us do what we want on the field.

"Of course, everyone has their responsibility, when they do not have the ball, they should mark, be in their position, defend.

"But he lets us do what we want. No one feels pressure to determine who will make decisions and who will defend. Everyone works together, as a group."

Of his award success, Coutinho added: "It means a lot. I'm very happy to know that this past year I have been recognised by many people.

"It was an important year for me and I'm very happy to win this award. It was a good year. As a team, we played very well and we managed to get to two finals, but unfortunately we lost them.

"That was a very difficult time but it certainly made the group stronger."