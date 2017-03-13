Petr Cech Defends Under-Fire Arsenal Team-Mate Alexis Sanchez

Petr Cech leapt to the defence of Alexis Sanchez, who was criticised for laughing during the Champions League drubbing to Bayern Munich, insisting the under-fire Arsenal forward is hurting like everyone else.

Sanchez was pictured laughing with goalkeeper Cech on the bench after being substituted in the 5-1 loss to Bayern last week as Arsenal crashed out 10-2 on aggregate.

But Cech denied claims Sanchez - who is reportedly considering his future at the club - was laughing at Arsenal's plight, labelling the accusations as "disrespectful".

"It is sad and he was as sad as I have seen him," Cech said.

"Unfortunately when you say the sentence, 'had we scored the second goal everything could look different' and then you do 'ooph' [exhale] you know, but in the end the reality is you are 5-1 down and somebody twists it and says you are laughing on the bench.

"I found it very disrespectful to the player. But obviously you can take the picture and you can interpret it the way you want unfortunately. But we the players, we know exactly what he said and we know how he was hurting and he was as disappointed as anybody else. It is unfortunate and disappointing."