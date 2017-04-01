Pep Guardiola Wowed By English Talent And Baffled By Past Failures

Pep Guardiola believes England's current generation of talent is capable of challenging for major international honours – although the Manchester City boss remembers the Three Lions being in a similar situation not so long ago.

City duo Raheem Sterling and John Stones featured for England during the recent international break, with Gareth Southgate aiming to make his mark as manager following a run of disappointments at major tournament finals.

Southgate boasts a youthful and talented core, with the likes of Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Sterling among those providing reasons to be cheerful, although a catalogue of failures means optimism around the England side appears to be as hard a sell as it ever has been.

Guardiola was celebrated for helping to bring through an stunning batch of stars when in charge of Barcelona and, having made Sterling and Stones a key part of his plans at City, he is in no doubt over the quality of homegrown talent in the Premier League.

"In my experience in Spain, my experience in Germany and now here, you cannot imagine how good the young English players are," he said ahead of City's trip to Arsenal on Sunday, before evoking England's once feted "Golden Generation".

"I could not imagine the generation of [Frank] Lampard, [Michael] Carrick, [Paul] Scholes, [Steven] Gerrard, [John] Terry, [Rio] Ferdinand were not able to do something more," he said. "As a spectator I don't understand.

"In Spain they always talk about the generation of midfield players like Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, [Sergio] Busquets. They are top, but the players I announced before, they are on the same level. Always I thought, why not?

"I saw in their last games, England Under-19s won 3-0 against Spain. They are good, good players.

"When you see [Kyle] Walker, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Alli, John Stones and Rash [Sterling] – they are top.

"From my point of view the quality is there. I think in Under-21s and Under-19s the quality is there too."