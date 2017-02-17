Pep Guardiola Unsure If Gabriel Jesus Will Feature Again This Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is uncertain if Gabriel Jesus will play again this season.

The Brazil international suffered a fractured metatarsal during City's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth last Monday and travelled to Barcelona for surgery.

Initial estimates suggested Jesus will face between two and three months on the sidelines, meaning that a return to action before the end of the season is not out of the question.

Guardiola, however, admits that he is unsure whether the 19-year-old will recover before the final league game against Watford on May 21.

"Last night he had an operation, it was good, really good," he told a news conference. "The most important thing now is a good recovery and he is going back when he will be fit, I don't know if it will be the end of the season or next season.

"Now to be calm, all our support to him and his family and waiting for when he is coming back."