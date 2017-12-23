Pep Guardiola Understands 'Legend' Sergio Aguero's Frustration

Pep Guardiola has labelled Sergio Aguero a "legend" and insisted he understands the striker's reported frustrations with life at Manchester City.

The former Atletico Madrid striker was the star of the show on Saturday, as City beat Bournemouth 4-0, their 17th successive Premier League win.

Aguero got the scoring started with a stooping header just before the half-hour mark, before adding another in a second period which also included goals from Raheem Sterling and substitute Danilo.

The Argentina international's performance provided the perfect reminder to Guardiola of his abilities after reports circulated on Friday suggesting he has again become frustrated with his manager's rotation policy.

Guardiola lauded Aguero's display, before adding that he can understand why players might get annoyed.

"He is a special player, there's no doubt about that," Guardiola is quoted as saying by the club's official website.

"He's a legend and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals.

"I was a football player. I understand the players in that when they are substituted and don't play, they are sad and upset.

"I understand our job is to try and search to find a weakness, but I try to have the best relationship with my players as possible.

Aguero is unhappy again.



- same as last season

- doesn’t feel Guardiola respects him

- Khaldoon told him things would change in LA (big)

- Aguero decided things haven’t changed

- Pep says he wants Aguero to stay and has no problem with him, but SA doesn’t sense that — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) December 22, 2017

"Sometimes, I think Gabriel Jesus deserves to play – and Bernardo Silva and Eliaquim Mangala. The important thing is that they have respect between each other.

"If they are not happy with me, that is not a problem, but they have an amazing relationship between them. The locker room is a dream and to play with them and train with them.

"I have a lot of respect for Sergio Aguero and all he has done, what he does and what he will do in the future.

"He will decide everything about his future and his life. I am so happy to have him here with Gabriel Jesus and the squad."