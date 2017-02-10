Pep Guardiola Still Believes Claudio Bravo Is One Of World's Best Goalkeeper

Claudio Bravo is one of the world's best goalkeepers, insists Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Bravo has fallen some way short of his best form since joining City from Barcelona last August and the Chile goalkeeper was dropped in favour of Willy Caballero for last weekend's 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Caballero is favourite to retain his place at the Vitality Stadium but Guardiola claimed a decision is yet to be made and labelled Bravo as being among the world's best.

"My opinion on Claudio remains the same. He is a top player, a top goalkeeper – one of the best in the world," he added.

"His long history and his long career speaks for itself. We don’t necessarily talk about this.

"The decision I took is [based on ] what I see. I took that decision but it doesn't mean it is going to happen until the end of the season."