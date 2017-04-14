Pep Guardiola Salutes Sergio Aguero's Reaction To Being Dropped

Pep Guardiola commended Sergio Aguero for his response to being dropped in favour of Gabriel Jesus and now believes the Argentinian understands what Manchester City want from him.

Aguero found himself playing back-up to Jesus upon the youngster's January arrival from Palmeiras as Guardiola felt the Brazil international offered more to City's overall play.

However, since Jesus sustained a metatarsal injury in February, Aguero has scored 10 goals in 11 games across all competitions, including one in each of his last four.

And Guardiola acknowledged that Aguero is now looking more at ease with what he and City are looking for in their strikers.

"[His attitude] was always good from the beginning," Guardiola told reporters.

"I said many times I have no complaints. Maybe now he understands better what we are looking for, but he's trying.

"When he misses chances, of course you can always improve, but [I have] no complaints.

"Now he's involved in the game, doing all he can do. There's no complaints [over] what he's done after the injury to Gabriel Jesus."

One particular aspect of Aguero's play which Guardiola focused on is his aggression, suggesting he might be even more fired up next term.

"He's so aggressive," Guardiola said. "[He got a] seven-game ban because he's so aggressive. Maybe next season he'll play like a central defender!"