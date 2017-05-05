Pep Guardiola Rues Stalling Sergio Aguero-Gabriel Jesus Partnership

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to learn more about the fledgling strike partnership between Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Argentina star Aguero and Brazil sensation Jesus started a match together for the first time last weekend, with both men on target despite a largely disjointed display from City at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

A groin injury suffered by Aguero during the closing stages at the Riverside Stadium, shortly after he crossed for Jesus to head the visitors' second equaliser in a 2-2 draw, means he will miss the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

His penalty against Middlesbrough was Aguero's 31st of the season, although wingers Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling have the next best return of nine apiece in Guardiola's squad.

Jesus has four goals in as many Premier League starts, having recently returned from the broken metatarsal that hindered a flying start to life in England.

Gabriel Jesus has now scored 4 goals from just 5 shots on target in the Premier League since joining Man City.



The 20-year-old's February form saw Aguero left on the bench but Guardiola told a pre-match news conference he would have liked to more frequently depart from his preference for one central striker and play the duo in tandem.

"I would have preferred to play with him and Sergio together because of our lack of goals this season," he said.

"We could have adjusted something. The last game was the first time we played with two strikers – [out and out] strikers.

"We would have needed a little bit to adjust. It is complicated to do that [but] our lack of goals this season would have been better.

"Of course we have him, we have Keli [Kelechi Iheanacho], we have other players to try to score goals."