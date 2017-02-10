Pep Guardiola Reveals No Change On Sergio Aguero Future

Pep Guardiola reiterated his stance that Sergio Aguero remains a key part of Manchester City's plans for the future despite Gabriel Jesus' dazzling emergence in the Premier League.

Brazil striker Jesus has started each of City's last two top-flight matches, with Aguero looking on from the bench at West Ham and against Swansea City - games where the 19-year-old chalked up three goals.

That included an injury-time winner in the latter match, with Aguero also on the field at the time.

Guardiola has maintained the two can play together, although regular promptings this season for Aguero to improve his all-round contribution stand in contrast to his praise for Jesus' aggressive work rate and pressing since arriving from Palmeiras last month.

Aguero told reporters after the Swansea match he would "see what the club wants to do with me" at the end of the season.

City briefed they had no plans to sell the Argentina international shortly after his interview - something Guardiola was keen to underline at a news conference to preview Monday's trip to Bournemouth.

"Five minutes after those statements, Man City released a note saying the opinion of the club and manager about Sergio Aguero’s future," he said.