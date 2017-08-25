Pep Guardiola distanced Manchester City from a move for Lionel Messi, reiterating it is his "dream" for the superstar forward to complete his career at Barcelona.

City have been regularly touted as a future destination for Messi since Guardiola's former Barca colleague Txiki Begiristain was appointed as director of football at the Etihad Stadium in 2012.

Amid reports over the past week linking City with both an immediate move for Messi by activating his release clause at Camp Nou and signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's new contract still unsigned, Begiristain told reporters at Thursday's Champions League draw in Monaco that such a move was "impossible".

City's transfer mastermind also ruled the club out of the running for teenage Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, with Paris Saint-Germain heavily touted as the frontrunners for his signature.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League trip to Bournemouth, Guardiola insisted Begiristain's stance was not a case of smoke and mirrors late on in the transfer window.

"They are players from Monaco and Barcelona," he said.

"My dream is for one of them to stay for his career in Barcelona. The other is a young talent. He will decide.

"Txiki was clear. I don't have anything more to say."