Pep Guardiola Quiet On Alexis Sanchez To Manchester City Talk

Pep Guardiola refused to comment on the possibility of Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester City in the transfer window following his side's 4-3 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

City remain in the race to snap up the Arsenal forward, who has six months left on his contract at Emirates Stadium, although it has been reported that Manchester United are emerging as favourites.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said earlier in the day the Chilean was "half in, half out" of the north London club, although Guardiola was giving little away when asked if he thought Sanchez was bound for City.

"You know my answer about that, he is an Arsenal player," Guardiola told a news conference after City's 22-match unbeaten start to the Premier League season was ended in a classic at Anfield.

"I don't talk about the players who are not in my team now; unless [they are in it] today. Today would not be good.

"We have the squad we have. I don't know what is going to happen in this transfer window. If we have to finish with these players we are going to finish.

"If we can buy someone, because we have a lot of competitions, a lot of games, we are going to try."