Pep Guardiola Labels Yaya Toure As Outstanding

Manchester City are "so happy" to have Yaya Toure back in the team, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The former Ivory Coast international was frozen out earlier this season following a row between Guardiola and the player's agent, Dimitri Seluk.

But Toure has found himself back in the first-team picture over the past couple of months, and scored the opening goal from the penalty spot as City won 3-0 at Hull City on Boxing Day to move into second in the Premier League.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Curtis Davies' own goal added gloss to the scoreline in a game where Guardiola's side were made to work hard by their lowly opponents, and the Spaniard was full of praise for Toure's man-of-the-match performance.

"Absolutely deserved, since he's come back his performances have been outstanding," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

A good win away! Always great to score too. I dedicate that goal to my son for his birthday! Another good Boxing Day 😊 #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/ysfgfZJKHb — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 26, 2016

"He's a huge personality, and he always plays with good intelligence. Congratulations because you did well in giving man of the match to Yaya.

"We are so happy that he's come back, he was always a part of us, but now he's back playing."

"[On Sunday] I talked with my kids, it was my boy's birthday, he tells me 'you're going to score' and I'm delighted," added Toure.

"I'm always delighted to play and to entertain the fans and that's what I want to do.

"To be a part of the team and winning is always a massive achievement and any opportunity I get I will take it."