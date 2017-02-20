Pep Guardiola Labels Treatment Of Arsene Wenger Unacceptable

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola labelled the recent treatment of under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as "unacceptable".

Wenger has been widely criticised in the wake of his team's 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

But Guardiola is unhappy with the way the Frenchman has been treated, in particular in the media, as speculation over his future intensified.

"What I hear in the last 10 days, about how people, ex-players, journalists treat Arsene Wenger is unacceptable," the Spaniard said when asked if he should have picked a stronger team in the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

"Our job, in that moment, doesn't have any respect for any position, so it is disrespectful, what happened.

"That is why we take the decisions and you can say whatever you want."

City were held at Huddersfield and now face a fifth-round replay on February 28.

Before then, Guardiola's men have a Champions League meeting with Monaco on Tuesday.