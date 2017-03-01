Pep Guardiola Happy With Willy Caballero And Claudio Bravo At Manchester City

Pep Guardiola declined to offer Joe Hart a Manchester City lifeline when assessing his goalkeeping options for next season.

Hart lost his long-held status as City's number one when Guardiola took the reins at the Etihad Stadium before the start of this term, with Willy Caballero and then new signing Claudio Bravo preferred.

The England international has impressed on loan at Torino in Serie A, with Bravo's slipshod displays in his absence not preventing large sections of City's fanbase from pining for a player who joined the club in 2006.

Hart, 29, still has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season, unlike Caballero – the 35-year-old who usurped Bravo as number one this month – who is one of six senior players able to leave at the end of the campaign on a free transfer as it stands.

"I am going to decide about the prospects for the end of the season at the end of the season," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round replay against Huddersfield Town.

"I trust a lot in both [goalkeepers] and we are going to decide – not just the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, full-backs – we are going to decide at the end of the season."

Pressed on what the future held for Hart, Guardiola simply replied: "I'm so happy with Willy and Claudio.

"We are going to talk about it [Hart's situation] at the end of the season."