Pep Guardiola Excited About Having Gabriel Jesus At Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is looking forward to unleashing Gabriel Jesus on the Premier Leagye, but admits the player must not be put under too much pressure.

Gabriel could add a more clinical edge to the City forward line against Spurs, having belatedly received clearance on his switch from Palmeiras to be in line for an eagerly awaited debut.

"He is fit, he is ready to be involved in the squad and the team," Guardiola said. "He is a young player, 19 years old.

"We cannot think he is going to solve our problems. He is going to help us in the Premier League.

"He will have all the time to get involved. It would be easy if he could have arrived at the beginning of the season.

"Now it is the middle of the season with not too many training sessions but he is smart, has quality and is going to help us.

"He is young, has passion, wants to create his career here and we are going to help him."