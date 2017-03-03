Pep Guardiola Deserves Credit For Handling Of Sergio Aguero Says David Moyes

Pep Guardiola deserves credit for bringing the best out of Sergio Aguero despite uncertainty over his Manchester City future, David Moyes has said.

Aguero has scored four goals and registered two assists in his last two City appearances to help inspire them to victories over Monaco and Huddersfield Town.

The Argentina striker admitted this week that he has had no assurances over his long-term future, however, with Guardiola having dropped him from the starting line-up in favour of Gabriel Jesus last month, only for the Brazilian to suffer a broken foot.

But Moyes, whose Sunderland side host City in the Premier League on Sunday, says it is a concern for his own plans that Aguero has recaptured his form.

"You'd have to give the manager credit for doing what he's done to get the best out of the players," he told a media conference on Friday. "Whoever he plays with, Aguero is a threat. It would be good if he wasn't playing, that's for sure.

"Like all managers, there's a bit of a spell where he maybe found things tougher but he's managed some of the biggest clubs in the world."