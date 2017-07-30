Samir Nasri is set to leave Manchester City despite impressing during pre-season, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Nasri spent last season on loan at LaLiga side Sevilla but he was surprisingly included in City's touring squad to the United States, where he has impressed at the International Champions Cup.

The 30-year-old French midfielder was a substitute in City's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday but Guardiola said he is still heading for the exit ahead of the Premier League campaign.

"We wanted to keep him last pre-season but he decided to go to Sevilla," Guardiola said. 'He knows the situation. We have a lot of midfield players.

"We're going to see. It is like Mangala. That's a decision they have to take with their managers. We take care of them when they are here. I like to work with the guys who want to work with us. I saw him in these three games and his spirit in the training sessions.

"Still I'm waiting for a bad performance. He's a guy who has unbelievable ability to keep the ball in small spaces. The ball is safe. He has his own special quality. The group are satisfied with him and his behaviour."