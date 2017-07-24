Pedro suffered multiple facial fractures in a collision with David Ospina but could return to training within 10 days, according to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who is ready to use Alvaro Morata off the bench against Bayern Munich.

Spain forward Pedro had to be substituted in the first half of Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday and has returned to London to undergo treatment on the injury he suffered when Colombia goalkeeper Ospina committed a reckless, high challenge.

Speaking ahead of the International Champions Cup match against Bayern Munich in Singapore, Conte offered an update on the wellbeing of the 29-year-old former Barcelona player.

Vaya susto! Afortunadamente estoy bien. Gracias por vuestros mensajes / What a shock! Fortunately everything is ok. Thnks 4 your messages 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/8EWFm4YqcJ — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) July 22, 2017

"The situation was more serious [than we thought]," he said.

"I hoped it was only a concussion. Instead he had multiple fractures but I think with a mask and about 10 days' work, he could come back to work with us."

Asked if it was a fair challenge by Ospina, Conte said: "Nope, absolutely not. I was a player and I know the difference. He didn't go to win the ball."