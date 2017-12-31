OMNISPORT

Paul Pogba says "something has to change" at Manchester United following their third draw in a row in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's side were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday, a result that allowed Chelsea to move ahead of them into second place in the table.

United have now drawn three league games in a row since losing to Bristol City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, in what has proved to be a damaging December for the Red Devils.

"We have to bounce back, we have to wake up and get back to winning."#MUFC's Paul Pogba speaks to #MUTV following tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/SYHunzZFxr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2017

Pogba has urged his team-mates to "wake up" and go to Everton on Monday determined to get back to winning ways.

"Of course we wanted to win," he told MUTV. "We drew again. We didn't lose but we have to wake up, bounce back and get back to winning. The three draws we have to win, something has to change and we have to change to win.

"We have to rest. It's only one day and then we have to play against Everton – that's football. We have to go out there and win."

United's disappointing day was compounded by the loss of Romelu Lukaku to a head injury, with Mourinho expecting to be without the striker for at least the next two matches.

Pogba admits the loss of the Belgium international is a big blow, but says United have the strength in depth to cope.

"When we have Romelu, he makes it difficult for defenders and creates so much space as well," he said. "He's a big miss for us but we have the team to fill the gap of Romelu."