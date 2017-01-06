Paul Pogba Says He Isn't Close To Winning Ballon d'Or

Paul Pogba insists he has a long way to go before challenging for a Ballon d'Or win.

Pogba had a strong 2016, helping Juventus to a fifth successive Serie A crown and reaching the final of Euro 2016 with France before returning to Manchester United in August for a world record fee.

Despite his achievements, he says is not close to competing for The Best or Ballon d'Or.

"I’m still far away," he added.

"It's good to be in the top 10, five or three but that's not really what I'm about.

"If I'm in the top three, I want to be the number one – so that means I'm still very far away.

"I have to keep working hard and playing well because I don't like to be second, or third, they're the worst places to be. You would be proud, of course, because it means you're on the way, but you want to finish first."