Paul Pogba Makes Manchester United Training Return

Pogba, 24, has been sidelined since March 16 with a hamstring injury, picked up during his side's Europa League win over Rostov.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has resumed training in a huge boost to Jose Mourinho's men.

The France international is seemingly nearing a return, however, after training on Saturday.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom at Old Trafford before a group of players, including Pogba, trained.

Suspended pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera, and Wayne Rooney – who came off the bench against West Brom – were also part of the group.

United, who host Everton on Tuesday, are fifth in the Premier League but four points behind Manchester City.
