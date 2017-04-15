Paul Pogba Admits Manchester United Seeking Chelsea Revenge

OMNISPORT

Paul Pogba says Manchester United will be out for revenge when they take on Premier League leaders Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Chelsea have won the two previous encounters between the sides this season, thumping United 4-0 in the league in October before eliminating them from the FA Cup in March.

With securing a place in the top four and qualification for next season's Champions League the target for Jose Mourinho's side, Pogba is desperate to avoid a third defeat against the Blues.

"Well, this season Chelsea have beaten us two times and, obviously, we don't want that to happen a third time – we want to win," Pogba told MUTV.

"Obviously they are ahead of us, they're playing for the title and, for them, it's important to win this game, for us as well, because we're playing for the top four as well, so it's going to be a game that's really important for each team.

"We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, it's revenge for us. So, let's be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game."

Chelsea hold a seven-point advantage at the Premier League summit coming into the weekend, and Pogba praised the influence of Antonio Conte, under whom he won two Scudetti at Juventus.

He said: "They have a great team and everybody knows that. When you're playing in the Premier League, you have to have a bit of luck as well but you create the luck.

"They have a manager who pushes them and they have players who want to show the world that Chelsea are still alive and, last year, that didn't happen.

"But you never know, that's what the beautiful thing in the Premier League. You never know what's going to happen. They've done good this season."