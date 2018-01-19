Paul Merson Claims Henrikh Mkhitaryan Will Be An Arsenal Sensation

Paul Merson believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be a "sensation" at Arsenal as the out-of-favour Manchester United playmaker closes in on a move to London.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and United are reportedly close to completing a deal which will see Alexis Sanchez and Mkhitaryan swap places.

Mkhitaryan has fallen out of favour with United manager Jose Mourinho this season but former Arsenal attacker Merson is confident the 28-year-old Armenia star can flourish under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

"I am a big fan of Mkhitaryan," Merson told Sky Sports.

By the way, Mkhitaryan is a bloody good player. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 18, 2018

"I watched him at Dortmund, where he was voted player of the season and scored plenty of goals. He has lost his way at Manchester United but if Arsenal get him, with the way they play and the way Arsene Wenger is going forward with attacking players, I think he will be a sensation.

"He is a great signing for Arsenal if they get him.

"Sanchez is top drawer, but to get that kind of quality in January is very rare. Mkhitaryan is one of the best in the Premier League. Any offensive player going to Arsenal under Arsene Wenger is a good move."