Paul Clement Named Swansea City Boss

Swansea City have appointed Paul Clement as their new manager, the club have confirmed.

Clement, who succeeds Bob Bradley, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Liberty Stadium and will take a watching brief for Tuesday's crucial Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, with the Swans bottom of the table.

Bradley was dismissed after just 11 matches in charge last week with the club languishing in the relegation zone.

"It is a massive challenge... But challenges are exciting and that's why I came here."

The likes of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and Wales boss Chris Coleman were linked with the position, but former Derby County manager Clement quickly emerged as the favourite.

And the 44-year-old has decided to leave his post as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern Munich in favour of a switch to south Wales.