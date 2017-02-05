Paul Clement Fumes at Manchester City Late Winner

OMNISPORT

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement felt Manchester City's late winner in their 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday should not have been given.

Gabriel Jesus prodded home the decisive goal in injury time, scoring a rebound after Lukasz Fabianski had spilled his header, but Clement believes referee Mike Dean made a mistake in the build-up.

"The late goal, the circumstances I'm really disappointed about," Clement told Sky Sports.

"First of all I don't think it's a foul from [Luciano] Narsingh on [Aleksandar] Kolarov. I think Kolarov went into a challenge on Narsingh and then Narsingh got out the way of him and he fell across him.

"So it's not a foul and then the restart was 15 metres deeper than where the free-kick was - and it was a rolling ball - so those things have to be right for us.

"If the free-kick is taken where it should have been, we are in position and I don't believe they would have had that attack."

Clement felt Swansea - who are a point above the relegation zone - performed well after the interval and deserved a draw, a result that looked set to come their way after Gylfi Sigurdsson had cancelled out Jesus' opener.

"We were not very good in the first half," Clement said. "Our shape was not bad but we were under massive amounts of pressure for too long and we didn't do anything offensively.

"The players responded brilliantly in the second half and I thought we were the better team in the second half. We had more of the ball, created more opportunities, were much more aggressive in our defending and got a fantastic goal from Sigurdsson.

"The overall performance in the second half showed we are a good side. City have got really good players and they showed that in the first half.

"If we can come to a very difficult place like this and play like we did in the second half, we can draw a lot of positives. We were so close to coming away with a very valuable point. This is not a place anyone expected us to come and win but we were so close to getting a draw I believe we would have deserved."