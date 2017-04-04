Patrice Evra Warns Paul Pogba Over Imagine Critics

Paul Pogba must be wary of his image coming before his football as people will criticise him like they did David Beckham, according to Patrice Evra.

Marseille defender Evra, who played with Pogba at Juventus before his fellow Frenchman returned to Manchester United for a world-record fee, highlighted the regular attacks received by Pogba over his performances.

Pogba's signing for United in August 2016 was announced with a video by rapper Stormzy, as well as the hashtag #POGBACK, while his regular changes of haircuts have made headlines.

Evra suggested Pogba's actions away from the pitch are clouding the view of supporters but insisted the United midfielder is not going to amend his behaviour.

"If he has a bad game, people criticise him for what he does on social media or his haircuts, but he won't change. He thinks for himself and acts for himself," Evra told FourFourTwo.

"I don't want his image coming before his football, and although I'm not worried that will happen, I'm scared other people hope it does so they can criticise him like they did with David Beckham."

Former United left-back Evra said he advised Pogba about his future before the 24-year-old returned to Old Trafford after four years in Serie A with Juve in which he won the league title each season.

Think that's the eighth time Pogba has hit the woodwork this season. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 4, 2017

"I told him that if he was going to leave then he should join United," Evra said.

"Juve is a great club and I would have been happy if he'd stayed with us, but I said Manchester United is a massive opportunity for him.

"Paul is like a brother to me and I want the best for him. I will kill people who want to take advantage of him or try to do something bad. Paul's got a really good heart."

Pogba has been out with a hamstring injury sustained in the Europa League win over Rostov but United manager Jose Mourinho suggested the midfielder could return for Tuesday's Premier League game at home to Everton.